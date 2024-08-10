Positive Word Of Mouth For Committee Kurrollu

Committee Kurrollu is one of the interesting films in theatres currently. The film marks the debut of director Yadu Vamshi and Niharika Konidela bankrolled it. The makers held paid premieres in the last two days and it worked big time. The film opened to a decent response from everyone.

The best part of the film is that it could connect well with a lot of audiences. Those who watched the film appreciated it and revealed that it gave them a nostalgic feeling. Set against a rural backdrop, the film focuses on friendship of youngsters which later turns into an emotional mode.

The realistic making of the film is highly appreciable. The technical aspects of the film are good too. The music deserves a special mention.The director picked up an interesting plot and engaged them with an entertaining first half. The director could have focused a little more, especially on the second half to make it more appealing to the audiences.

However, the word of mouth is currently very positive and team is confident of having a lengthy run at the box office. Apart from few hiccups, the film impresses its target audiences. We hope to see if the film continues to catch the attention of more viewers over the weekend.

