Gamechanger: Different Shades of Ram Charan

Gamechanger is an upcoming Telugu film starring Mega Powerstar Ram Charan as the lead. The film will have a grand release during Christmas this year, and the promotions are expected to kick off next month. There is an interesting scoop on Charan’s role in the film.

The reports reveal that Ram Charan will play a triple role in the movie. While it is true that Ram Charan will showcase three distinct shades in Game Changer, he will only portray two characters.

Ram Charan will appear as a straightforward politician, Appanna, donning the classic white attire. Anjali plays his wife in this segment. The politician’s son, Ram Nandan, is the second character, whose part includes a love track with Kiara Advani. Later, he becomes an IAS officer. After becoming a collector, the character takes on a more professional and clean-shaven look, which will be featured in the film’s second half.

Game Changer is shaping up to be a political thriller, with music composed by Thaman and a star-studded cast that includes Jayaram, Sunil, and SJ Surya.

Tags Game Changer Ram Charan

