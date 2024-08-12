Keerthy’s Raghu Thatha Missing In Action In Telugu

After Mahanati, Keerthy Suresh failed to recreate the same success in South, especially in Telugu. She did some commercial films which also include some female oriented films but nothing worked out. Now, she is coming up with a new film titled Raghu Thatha. The film is releasing on 15th August but it will have no release in Telugu.

Usually, Keerthy’s films will get dubbed to Telugu but this time, this film is not following the formula. The reason for the same is that there are a lot of films lined up in Telugu and Raghu Thatha finds no theatres available. Films like Double iSmart, Mr. Bachchan, Thangalan, Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein, and Veda are all vying for screen space. Hence, it is risky to release Raghu Thatha in limited theatres, despite having a popular star Keerthy leading the project.

The situation mirrors earlier instances where Tamil films like Ayalaan and Captain Miller faced similar issues during the Sankranti season, where they couldn’t secure a parallel Tamil-Telugu release due to theater unavailability.

If Raghu Thatha proves to be a hit in its original version, there might be a possibility of a delayed Telugu release, perhaps a week or two later, but this remains uncertain.

Hombale Films of KGF fame produced the film and the makers are confident about the film’s success.

Keerthy Suresh Raghu Thatha

