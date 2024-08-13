Mahesh Tweet, Big boost for small film 

Nobody needs to explain how hard it can be to promote and ensure people come to the theatres to watch a small film. This turns into a bigger challenge when the small film features newcomers. Committee Kurrollu released last week. Produced by Niharika Konidela’s Pink Elephant Pictures, the film is frontlined by 15 newcomers. The film is directed by Yadhu Vamsi, who is also a debutant.

Committee Kurrollu opened to positive reviews. Positive word-of-mouth had also ensured that shows doubled over the weekend. And now, like a sweet cherry on top of a cake, came the endorsement of Mahesh Babu.

Hearing great things about #CommitteeKurrollu!

Congratulations @IamNiharikaK on your debut production and the entire team on its success! Look forward to watching it soon 👍👍 @yadhuvamsi92 @eduroluraju @anudeepdev — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 12, 2024

Everyone knows how magnanimous and generous Mahesh Babu can be when it comes to praising films he likes, giving them the encouragement they sorely deserve as an industry veteran. He does not just take time to watch new releases, but he also encourages new talent with his kind words. The team of Committee Kurrollu will now go out full throttle in the box office, after their labour of love has received Mahesh Babu’s stamp of approval.

