Kalki On OTT: Streaming Soon

Prabhas starrer Kalki 2989 AD is one of the hit films in the recent times. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film was released in June and is still running in theatres in many centers. Some of the audiences are waiting for the film’s OTT release and we have an update on the same.

As per the latest reports in the film circles, Kalki will stream on Amazon Prime Video from the 23rd of August. The makers are also planning to bring the Hindi version of the film to OTT on the same day. Most likely, the Hindi version will premiere on Netflix on the same day.

Santosh Narayanan is the music director of the movie. The film also had Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Pasupathi, and others in crucial roles.

The fans are waiting for the official confirmation on the release date of the film on OTT.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯