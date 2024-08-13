Indra Re-Release: Grand Release On Cards

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting the film Vishwambhara. Meanwhile, there is a lot of buzz around the re-release of his blockbuster Indra, directed by B Gopal. On the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday, the fans want Indra to be re-released. Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed the same, too. However, the fans are waiting for the film’s promotions to kick off.

With only ten days left for the re-release, the fans are disappointed and have compared the scenario with that of the re-releases of other movies. Meanwhile, inside sources suggest that the release is happening and the team will begin the promotions in a day or two. With the new Independence Day releases and Murari re-release occupying social media, the team is waiting for the buzz on those films to come down.

Indra is a cult film and it deserves a grand release without any restrictions on theatres. The team is planning for the same and grand arrangements are underway in every region.

Sonali Bendre, Aarthi Agarwal, Mukesh Rushi, Sivaji, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam and others are also a part of the film.

