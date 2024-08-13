Can Vikram Satisfy His Hunger With Thangalan?

Chiyaan Vikram is one of the talented actors we have in South cinema. He works extremely hard for every film to ensure a success. Interestingly, he is trying to make a comeback to success now with the film Thangalan. Pa Ranjith is the director of the film. The promotions are currently happening and the movie is carrying a positive buzz.

Billed to be a historical fiction drama, the film tells the story of a tribe in forest which fights for gold and they are cursed by a demon. Pa Ranjith changed his style of filmmaking and took a different approach to the film.

Even Vikram put enormous efforts into making of the film. The film should definitely bring him much-needed success. In the last decade, Vikram did not score a big hit. He was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan part one and part two. Vikram badly needs a commercial success, and he wants to up his game. There is definitely a scope for him to perform well but we have to see if it satisfies the commercial hunger of the actor.

However, he will have to face tough competition from films like Double iSmart, Mr Bachchan, and other Hindi releases. Compared to all the other releases, Thangalan will surely have its own set of audiences. We have to see to what extent the film will fare well at the box office.

Tags Thangalan Vikram

