Nani’s SS Trailer Response: Surya’s Shivathandavam

Natural Star Nani has yet again proved that his prime priority is script and nothing else. Despite Ante Sundaraniki turned out to be an average grosser, Nani chose to collaborate with Vivek Athreya once more for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, driven by his admiration for the script.

The theatrical trailer which was unveiled yesterday provides a clear reason for Nani’s trust in Vivek Athreya. The director has ventured beyond his usual style, delivering a compelling commercial entertainer with a strong narrative.

Nani appeared in a strikingly aggressive role. The confrontation between Nani and SJ Suryah is the major USP. SJ Suryah’s remark about Nani’s character being akin to Saturday Basha has further raised the excitement.

Surya’s Shivathandavam is witnessed in digital space. Currently trending at number one with 11 Million+ views, the trailer has received an overwhelming response from all quarters.

Overall, the trailer is a testament to the film’s stellar performances and high production values, setting high expectations for the release.

