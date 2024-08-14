Bollywood: Stree Dominates Big Stars

The Independence Day weekend at the box office in Telugu states is flooded with a lot of interesting films. Movies like Double iSmart and Mr Bachchan are lined up along with Aay in Telugu. Meanwhile, Vikram’s Thangalaan is also lined up for a grand release.

On the other hand, Bollywood is coming up with interesting films Khel Khel Mein, Vedaa and Stree 2. There are high expectations on Stree 2, and we have to see if the film will impress the audiences.

Stree 2 is already leading the pack with almost 22000 tickets being sold in 24 hours on Book My Show. The movie’s connection to the previous hit and the general enthusiasm for horror-comedy are likely contributing to its early success.

While the other movies are not up to the mark, with stars leading those films, they may impress the viewers at the box office. We have to see if Stree 2 can recreate the success of the first installment and show some impact on other releases. Starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, the film also features Pankaj Tripathi and it also has a dance number of Tamannaah.

