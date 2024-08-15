OG Fever: Beyond The Imagination

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film OG is reaching unprecedented levels, making it the top priority for his fans, even overshadowing other anticipated projects like Harihara Veeramallu and Ustad Bhagat Singh. The hype around OG is visible during the trailer launch event of Saripodha Sanivaram.

When producer DVV Danayya took the mike to speak at the event, the crowd erupted in chants for OG. Even when Priyanka Arul Mohan, who plays the heroine in OG, took the mike, the crowd erupted, showcasing the craze that OG enjoys.

SJ Suryah, who shared his memories of working with Pawan Kalyan during Khushi, only fueled the crowd’s enthusiasm further, indicating just how strong the anticipation is for OG. It all suggests that when the film finally hits theaters, it will do so with record-breaking openings.

However, the wait for OG might be longer than fans would like. Due to Pawan Kalyan’s political commitments and the need to complete Harihara Veeramallu first, it’s unlikely that OG will be released before the summer of 2025.

Despite this, fans are channeling their excitement into upcoming events, with plans for massive celebrations on September 2 to mark Pawan Kalyan’s birthday.

