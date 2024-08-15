Harish Shankar Responds On Mixed Reviews

Director Harish Shankar, along with his team, met the media today to celebrate their latest film, Mr Bachchan’s success. Starring Ravi Teja in the titular role, the film is the official remake of the Hindi film Raid. The film is currently carrying mixed talk, and the director himself has acknowledged the same.

Responding to the same, Harish Shankar said, “It is common for many films. Mixed reviews and ratings, including public opinion online, are not new for any film. With each show, the talk will turn positive. Since there are holidays linedup, we are hoping that the film will run to our expectations.”

Mr Bachchan was released today and the film had paid premieres last night. There are a lot of negative responses from the netizens and the common audiences have not given a thumbs-up for the film. The critics are pointing our many flaws in the film and are criticizing Harish Shankar that his calculations went wrong with the film.

Bhagyashree Borse is the newcomer who made her debut as a heroine with the film. People Media Factory bankrolled the movie.

