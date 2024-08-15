Finally, Rana signs a movie

After Virata Parvam, Rana Daggubati did not announce any new film but instead moved to OTT and signed the web series Rana Naidu. The actor is not actively looking at scripts for feature films, but after a long gap and putting an end to speculation, he signed a new project.

If the reports are true, Rana Daggubati is set to collaborate with a new director named Kishore on a film that reportedly has a horror element. This upcoming movie will be produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni of Arka Media. Arka Media shot to fame with the unimaginable success of Baahubali.

The untitled film is expected to be made on a larger scale and positioned as a pan-India release. The film unit will officially confirm the project soon, with the announcement of the details of the cast and crew.

On the other hand, Rana is busy with the shoot of the season two of Rana Naidu, which will feature Victory Venkatesh.

Tags Rana

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯