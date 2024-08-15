Nani Drops Big Hint on HIT 3

Natural Star Nani is currently busy with the promotions of his next film titled Saripodha Sanivaram. The film is directed by Vivek Athreya. The film is releasing this month and Nani will immediately move on to his next project where he plays a police officer.

Nani participated in the Independence Day celebrations the other day along with some police officials, where he revealed the big news.

“You have not played a police character in the films, but in your next film, the villain plays a cop. When are you playing the cop on the screen,” questioned the actor.

“I have not divulged the details of this particular project. But today, I feel that this is an auspicious occasion to reveal something. On the 29th of this month, I am coming up with Saripodha Sanivaram. After the 4th or 5th day of its release, I am starting my next film,” revealed Nani.

The actor also added, “The details of the project are ready, and we are just waiting to announce everything. I am playing a police officer in the film.”

Interestingly, Nani could be hinting at HIT 3, the third film in the franchise, bankrolled by Nani himself. Already, at the end of the second part, Nani is introduced as a police officer and now, he could be hinting at the same where he will headline the project. Sailesh Kolanu is the director of the film.

Bankrolled by DVV Danayya, Saripodha Sanivaram is hitting the screens on the 29th of August.

