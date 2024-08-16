Double iSmart Disappointment For Ali

Ali is one of the veteran comedy actors in Telugu cinema. Having started his career as a child artist in the film industry, the senior actor has worked in a lot of films, playing a wide range of roles. Hence, he is seen less in the films coming up these days. When asked about the same, he said that he is very choosy about what he plays on the screen. Additionally, he had big hopes on his latest role in Double iSmart. But, in the end, he is left with disappointment alone.

Speaking at the pre-release event of Buddy, Ali shared that he is signing up films only if he feels the content is interesting and the crew are noted ones. He played a full length role in the film but he could not entertain the viewers.

But, given the track record he have with director Puri Jagannath, the actor pinned high hopes that his role in Double iSmart will leave the audiences into splits. The actor-director duo entertained us in Idiot, Amma Nanna O Tamil Ammayi, Pokiri, and many other films.

However in Double iSmart, Ali played a different role which did not evoke any comedy. His getup, body language and the character arc completely failed to impress. Already, comedians like Brahmanandam stopped signing films aggressively as they feel that they are over used and the audiences are expecting freshness from them.

It looks like Ali has also reached that stage and it is time for him to retrospect his career choices.

