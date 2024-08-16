Whom Did Keerthy Just Called a Lover Boy?

‘Mahanati’ fame Keerthy Suresh, the talented actress who has carved a niche for herself in both Tamil and Telugu cinema, is currently enjoying the release of ‘Raghu Thatha’. As she gears up for her Bollywood debut with ‘Baby John’ alongside Varun Dhawan, the actress has made some interesting revelations about her co-star.

During a promotional event for ‘Raghu Thatha’, Keerthy Suresh shared her excitement about seeing her name on the silver screen for the first time. She also expressed her anticipation for her Bollywood journey with ‘Baby John’ and showered praise on her co-star Varun Dhawan, affectionately calling him a ‘lover boy’. Of course, Varun Dhawan calls in that category and we could understand Keerthy’s feelings.

While Keerthy Suresh has been basking in the success of her Tamil projects, her last Telugu venture, ‘Bhola Shankar’, unfortunately failed to meet expectations. Fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the Telugu film industry with a promising project while her dubbing for Bujji in Kalki 2898 AD won appreciation.

