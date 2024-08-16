Brahma Anandam FL: Brahmi’s Traditional Entry

Padma Shri Brahmanandam plays one of the lead roles, alongside his son Raja Goutham in the forthcoming venture Brahma Anandam. They play the roles of a grandfather and grandson respectively. Brahmanandam’s first look from the movie was unveiled just a while ago.

Clad in a traditional pattu panche and shirt, the first look poster sees him walking into a house. The poster captures the comedic nature of the character. The poster generates interest to know more about Brahmi’s character in the movie. The film’s first glimpse will be released on August 19th.

In the movie produced by Rahul Yadav Nakka on Swadharm Entertainments and directed by RVS Nikhil, Goutham plays a self-centered, sarcastic grandson, while Brahmi portrays a kind-hearted grandfather. Their contrasting personalities will lead to a funny and touching journey.

The movie stars Priya Vadlamani and Aishwarya Holakkal essaying the female leads, while Vennela Kishore will be seen in a crucial role.

