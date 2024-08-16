There is a demand to increase the shows for AAY: Bunny Vas

AAY, stars the young hero Narne Nithiin and the gorgeous Nayan Sarika in lead roles. The film is directed by debutant filmmaker Anji K. Maniputhra. Talented producers Bunny Vas and Vidya Koppineedi are bankrolled this entertainer. Ace producer Allu Aravind garu presenting the film.

The film had paid premieres yesterday and received positive response everywhere. Today, producer Bunny Vas interacted with media about the film’s success. He said, “An entertainer like AAY usually connects with the youth. If a genre resonates with the audience, it typically performs well in the first week or two.”

He added, “I told the director that the film needed something extra to make a significant impact, so he shifted some scenes from being purely entertaining to more emotional. This change helped the film connect with a broader audience. The story was written two years ago, and the film should be viewed in that context.”

He continued, “We considered many people for the role of Vinod Kumar. However, whoever was cast would come with certain expectations. If new actors were introduced, they might not connect well with the audience. We needed someone who would resonate with the character, so we thought Vinod Kumar would be a good fit.”

He said, “There is a demand to increase the number of movie shows, and we are working on it. Discussions are ongoing. The movie is definitely an entertainer. It has plenty of entertainment and good moments. Everyone should watch and enjoy AAY in theatres.”

Talking about the hero, he said “Narne Nithiin, coming from a prominent family, had not released Mad before this film. I thought that if he was being cast as a hero, there might be commercial considerations. However, he has a clear understanding of which films will work for him. He is a grounded person with good judgment.”

