Streaming Date Locked For Dhanush’s Raayan

Dhanush is one of the most celebrated actors in South cinema. The Tamil star is currently enjoying the success of his recent film Raayan, which is very special for him for many reasons. Now, we have an update on the film’s OTT release.

Dhanush played the lead role in the film and directed Raayan. This marks his 50th film in his career. The film was released on July 26th, and will be available on OTT on August 23rd. In almost four weeks, the film will be available for the OTT audiences. Amazon Prime Video has the film’s rights and the film will be made available in multiple languages.

Raayan features a notable cast, including SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidasu Jairam, and Dushara Vijayan, in key roles. Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, Aparna Balamurali, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar are also a part of the film.

AR Rahman composed the music for the film, bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

Tags Dhanush Raayan

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯