Koratala Siva Faces Criticism For Asking Privileges

Koratala Siva is one of the successful commercial filmmakers in the Telugu film industry. Having started his career as a writer, he rose to fame after he became a director. He attended a podcast to share his views on various aspects of society, and it was hosted by former IAS officer Jayaprakash Narayanan. Siva’s comments about Taxpayers is now getting attention on social media.

During the podcast, Siva spoke about Taxpayers and how they should have some privileges. Sharing an incident he personally faced when he was at an airport, Siva said, “Usually, I never skip lines anywhere. Even at airports, I will make myself present two hours early. But there was one instance where I went to the Airport rushing. My schedule was very tight at that time and a protocol officer took me with him to fasten my check-in process.”

Siva added, “One of the passengers who is standing in the line yelled and questioned me for skipping the line. I got angry and shouted back at him. I pay close to 4 Cr rupees as tax every year. And, I should have this privilege. Let me enjoy this privilege is what I told and some people present there clapped immediately.”

Koratala Siva reportedly asked a friend of his who works in Income Tax department as to why does not government at least create certain privileges for high tax payers in the Airports. Koratala Siva also shared an opinion of his friends who pay high taxes but wonder where does all the tax money is going.

