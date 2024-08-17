Bollywood Actor Feels Like Mahesh Babu

Vikrant Massey is one of the talented actors in the film industry. He started off his career as a TV serial artist and then ventured into mainstream cinema. With his last film 12th Fail, the actor earned immense fame and name in the film industry. He seems to be a big fan of Mahesh Babu.

Vikrant Massey is an active user of Instagram and the other day, he shared a picture which is now trending online.

“Felt like Mahesh Babu, might delete later,” wrote the actor who is seen with a thick beard. He posed similar to that of Mahesh Babu and hence might have captioned the picture. A lot of Mahesh’s fans are sharing positive comments on the picture.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey made his acting debut with the series Dhoom Machaao Dhoom and then worked in several television serials such as Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu and Qubool Hai. His last film 12th Fail became a big hit and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is currently streaming on Netflix.

