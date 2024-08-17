Poster: The Lady Of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Power Star Pawan Kalyan with Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set to give movie-lovers and audiences a great visual experience like never before.

Now, the production house has wished their leading lady, Niddhi Agerwal with a special poster on the eve of her birthday. In the poster, the actress looks like incarnation of Goddess Mahalakshmi, in the golden saree and with carefully crafted jewellery. It is hard to take your eyes off her and the actress is set to make every viewer’s heart skip a beat with her beauty.

Pawan Kalyan will be seen as a legendary heroic outlaw, who will fight against atrocities of rulers for the downtrodden. Young Jyothi Krisna has taken over the project and he is dedicated to give fans and movie-lovers a lasting experience and a stunning visual feast in theatres.

Bobby Deol, Anupam Kher and many more brilliant actors are part of the cast of this epic action saga, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Ace Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa is handling cinematography and legendary production designer Thotha Tharani is handling art direction. Oscar award winning music composer MM Keeravani is composing music for the film.

Legendary producer AM Rathnam is presenting the movie on a massive scale on his Mega Surya Productions banner & the film is produced by A Dayakar Rao. The movie will release in two parts and the first one, Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part-1: Sword vs Spirit is set to release soon in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages, worldwide.

Tags Hari Hara Veera Mallu

