PrabhasHanu Concept Poster: Intriguing

Prabhas is all set to start his new film with director Hanu Raghavapudi. The movie to be produced by Mythri Movie Makers was launched today in a grand way. Meanwhile, the makers came up with a concept poster.

This intriguing concept poster shows the Union Jack ablaze atop the Parliament building, conveying a sense of wartime tension. In fact, we can see war equipment in the poster. Surely, Hanu Raghavapudi raises inquisitiveness with this concept poster alone.

This Pan India movie will be mounted on a big scale. Imanvi is the lead actress, while Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada are the other lead cast. The movie will start rolling soon.

