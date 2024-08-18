Allu Arjun Congratulates National Award Winners; Ignores Jani Master

Icon Star Allu Arjun always recognizes talent and spreads the good word about them. Whenever he finds time, he watches some movies and shares his best wishes with those involved. Now, he took some time out to congratulate those who won the National Film Awards. From Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen to the team of Karthikeya 2, Allu Arjun extended his best wishes to everyone.

However, some of the netizens are pointing out that Allu Arjun missed out on congratulating choreographer Jani master for his award in composing the song, Megham Kurisene, from the film Thiru. Jani shares the award with another dance master.

Jani Master is also from Telugu cinema and later went on to work in other film industries. Jani even worked with Allu Arjun for the most famous, Butta Bomma song. Some people claim that Allu Arjun intentionally skipped mentioning Jani’s name in his tweets.

Congratulations to all the National Award winners. I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to @shetty_rishab Garu for the well-deserved Best Actor award. I am also happy to see my longtime friend,

@MenenNithya Garu, receive the Best Actress award. My best wishes to all the other National Award recipients,” wrote Allu Arjun.

In another tweet, Allu Arjun heaped praises on Nikhil Siddharth’s team for winning an award for Karthikeya 2.

“Hearty Congratulations to @Actor_Nikhil garu, Director @chandoomondeti garu, @AAArtsOfficial, @peoplemediafcy, and the entire team of #Karthikeya2 for winning the National Award for Best Telugu Film,” wrote Bunny.

Allu Arjun even extended his best wishes to the team of Aattam. “Warmest congratulations to @ekarshi_anand Garu for winning Best Feature Film and Best Screenplay, and to #MaheshBhuvanend Garu for Best Editing at the National Film Awards for Malayalam Cinema. Best wishes to the entire team of #Aattam!”

Tags Allu Arjun

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯