Vikram Taking Advantage Over Ravi Teja & RAPO absence

Chiyaan Vikram is one of the actors in Indian cinema who gives his heart and soul to any film that he takes up. V stands for Vikram and V stands for versatility. He is under-utilised many times, and despite his hard work, he could not taste the success. Now, he is busy with the promotions of Thangalaan and his presence in the Telugu states is creating a positive wave for the film.

For this long Independence Day weekend, Tollywood arrived with two films with notable stars. Ravi Teja starrer Mr Bachchan and Ram Pothineni starrer Double iSmart are the two films that competed at the box office. The dubbed version of Thangalaan was also released in the theatres. All three films received mixed reviews on release day.

In Tamil also, Thangalaan did not open to a unanimous positive response. Despite that, Vikram has decided to promote the film aggressively in the Telugu states. From the second day itself, Vikram camped in Hyderabad along with his team members and actively took part in the film’s promotions.

Vikram met the media and is giving interviews to several channels along with participating in promotional events at shopping malls. Vikram is leaving no stone unturned to catch the attention of Telugu audiences. Vikram’s fort is in Tamilnadu and had he put this effort there, he might see more footfalls in theatres but he chose to promote the film more in Telugu.

There could be many reasons for the same and team Thangalaan might want to take advantage of the dull talk for the existing Telugu releases. However, the absence of stars like Ravi Teja and Ram Pothineni after the film’s release is severely denting the collections for their respective films. But, on the other hand, Vikram is ensuring to pull more people to his film by being more aggressive, after the film’s release.

