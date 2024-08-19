Raj Tarun’s Bhale Unnade Trailer: Unstoppable Fun

Hero Raj Tarun who previously introduced several directors is working with another first-timer J Sivasai Vardhan. The movie produced by NV Kiran Kumar of Ravikiran Arts and presented by Maruthi Team garnered interest with its intriguing teaser. Today, the film’s theatrical trailer was released.

While the protagonist harbors an aversion to both girls and romance, the girl who loves him is a romantic dreamer with many fantasies about their future together. Adding to the woes, her family opposes their marriage. The crux of the story revolves around how this unlikely love story unfolds and where it ultimately leads.

The subject is very new, and the screenplay is also innovative. J Sivasai Vardhan handled the complicated story quite convincingly. Raj Tarun played his part proficiently. Manisha Kandkur is also good in her role. Technically, the trailer is super solid with DOP Nagesh Banella and music director Shekar Chandra complementing each other’s work.

The trailer that has assured unstoppable fun is up for its theatrical arrival on September 6th.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯