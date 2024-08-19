8 Vasanthalu Nationwide Voyage

The upcoming project 8 Vasantalu from Mythri Movie Makers with Phanindra Narsetti of Manu fame directing is a very mature love story with story centered around the female character being played by Ananthika Sanilkumar.

The narrative shows the character’s journey for 8 years in different picturesque locations. The major part of the movie was already shot in Ooty, Hyderabad, and Kanyakumari. The last schedule begins in a couple of months and the shoot will take place in Kashmir, Varanasi, Agra, and a few other locations.

Given the movie has a good scope for music, the makers roped in the very talented Hesham Abdul Wahab to score the music. A glimpse to introduce Ananthika’s character will be dropped soon. The first look poster was well-received.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯