Allu Arjun Supports Sukumar’s Wife’s Film

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam is one of the upcoming Telugu films gearing up for a grand release this coming Friday. The film, directed by Lakshman Karya, stars Rao Ramesh in the lead role. The team is busy with the film’s promotions currently. Meanwhile, we have an interesting update that Allu Arjun will extend his support for the movie.

The makers are planning to hold a grand pre-release event on the 21st of August. Allu Arjun will attend the event as a chief guest. Allu Arjun and Rao Ramesh worked on many films together. Moreover, Bunny will never lose an opportunity to back a small film, and he is doing the same now.

Apart from Rao Ramesh, the film also features Indraja, Ankit Koyya, Ramya Pasupuleti and others in crucial roles. Sukumar’s wife Tabitha presents the film and Mythri Movie Makers are distributing the movie.

Bujji Rayudu Pentyala and Mohan Karya are jointly producing the film under PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Cinematics banner.

