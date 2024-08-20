Nani Sets An Example In Promotions

Promotions are very key for any movie to have a wider reach, before the release. Particularly, Pan India movies require rigorous promotions in all languages. It’s important that heroes should take part in most of the publicity events.

However, not many heroes are keen to promote their movies aggressively, for their own reasons. In such a scenario, hero Nani sets an example with his dedication to promotions. In the absence of his director who is busy with the post-production works, Nani is going places and is promoting his movie Saripodhaa Sanivaaram rigorously.

Nani, along with his co-stars SJ Suryah, and Priyanka Mohan took part in various promotional activities for 3 days in Chennai. His promotional campaign was a big success with good reception from Tamil media.

Nani will start Malayalam promotions from today. He jetted off to Kochi where he will be interacting with the media and will be giving interviews to various media houses. He will then head to Bangalore for Kannada promotions. Nani will also promote the Hindi version in Mumbai.

Before going to Chennai, Nani was done with the promotions in Telugu. However, he will start the next set of promotions here, after the promotional activities are done in other languages.

Even industry people are appreciating Nani for his large involvement in promotions. The movie mounted lavishly by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari is due for release in another 9 days on August 29th. With the trailer receiving a terrific response, the expectations are quite high for the movie.

Tags Nani

