‘It is Emotion on Action’, says Nani

Nani and Vivek Athreya have joined hands for their second outing, which is titled Saripodha Sanivaram. The film features Priyanka Arul Mohan as the female lead. The film is gearing up for a grand release on the 29th of this month. Meanwhile, the team is busy with the promotions. During the promotions, the team revealed that there will be 8 highlight scenes in the film.

Currently, Nani, along with Priyanka Arul Mohan and SJ Suryah are promoting the film in Tamilnadu and Kerala. Surya’s Saturday is the title of the Tamil version of the film. Speaking in an interview, SJ Suryah mentioned that there will be 8 highlight sequences in the film that will blow the audience’s minds.

The film is billed to be an action drama but the team has clarified that there is only 20 percent of action and the rest of the 80 percent is an emotional drama where they try to justify the logic behind the action.

“It is Emotion on Action,” says the team about the film on which they are extremely confident about.

