Nani Takes Blame For Ante Sundaraniki Failure

Natural Star Nani joined hands with director Vivek Athreya for the film Ante Sundaraniki. Although the film impressed many people, it also disappointed some. Many people branded it as a flop film. However, Nani took the blame for the film’s failure. He feels that Nani himself is a drawback for the film.

“I told this to Vivek also multiple times. The reason why Ante Sundaraniki did not work is because the film has such a story which could excite everyone easily. But, I forgot the journey I did and the image I carry and the burden I carry. But, after getting excited with the story, I did the film,” said Nani.

The actor also added, “What I understood while I was watching the film on the release day is that the film has a nice story and it was nicely told with all naunces. I was enjoying the film thoroughly. But, on the release day, I realised that the audiences are feeling restless seeing hero and heroine on the screen. They are not watching the characters but the actors. Then, I realised it is a star’s film suddenly.”

“When I say a star’s film, people would expect something from it. A lot of people are anticipating something and the comedy took the backseat. It was a properly well made film but I was the wrong fit there.” said Nani, concluding that he was the big drawback for the film.

