Clash: Chiranjeevi vs Venkatesh vs Balakrishna?

The clash of Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna at the box office is not new for the trade and the audiences. The duo earlier clashed when Chiru made his comeback to cinema. FIlms Khaidi no. 150 and Gauthamiputra Satakarni were released at that time. Now, a similar scenario might be possible.

Chiranjeevi’s much-anticipated film Vishwambhara is slated for a January 10 release. Production is reportedly on track, and director Vashishta promises next-level making that is sure to excite fans.

On the other hand, Balakrishna’s NBK 109, a mass entertainer directed by Bobby and produced by the Sitara Entertainments banner, is also set to compete in the Sankranti race.

Despite the films not belonging to the same genre, the two films can potentially create a great buzz at the box office. The two stars competed with the films Waltair Veerayya and Veerasimha Reddy earlier. The two films fall under the same genre and have become hits, too.

However, it’s interesting to see Victory Venkatesh also enter Sankranthi next year. Venkatesh, currently directing Anil Ravipudi’s film, might join this box-office clash. The film’s shoot is in progress and if everything falls in place, the clash will get more exciting.

Sankranthi

