Allu Arjun, the Icon Star, recently attended the pre-release event of Maruthi Nagar Subrahmanyam in Hyderabad, where he delivered an emotional and heartfelt speech. The film, directed by Lakshman Karya and featuring Rao Ramesh, Ankith Koyya, and Ramya Pasupuleti in lead roles, is set to release on August 23rd.

During the event, Allu Arjun expressed deep gratitude towards his fans, stating, “Usually, people become fans of heroes, but I became a hero after watching my fans.”

Allu Arjun acknowledged the unwavering support of his fans and promised not to keep them waiting too long between his films, assuring them that he would work towards releasing back-to-back movies in the future.

In an exciting update, Allu Arjun also spoke about the much-anticipated Pushpa 2: The Rule. He revealed that the team is currently working on the climax sequence, which he described as the most challenging of his career. “Pushpa 2 has the most difficult climax. Of all the climaxes that I have acted in, Pushpa 2 stands out as the best and is the most difficult,” he said.

Allu Arjun further heightened the anticipation for the film by confirming its release date, stating, “Pushpa 2 is shaping up well. December 6 na Assalu Taggede Le,” promising that the film will be a next-level experience dedicated to all his fans.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles and is set to hit the screens on December 6th.

