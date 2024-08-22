Releasing Tomorrow: MNS, DC 2 & More

During the last weekend, we witnessed the release of films like Mr Bachchan, Double iSmart, Aay, and Thangalaan. Now, we have a new weekend where there are a couple of interesting releases at the box office. As of now, small films made an impressive mark in August and we have to see what’s in store for this weekend.

The most talked-about release in the fresh batch of movies is Maruti Nagar Subrahmanyam, which has gained considerable attention thanks to a pre-release event featuring Allu Arjun as the chief guest. The film, backed by Sukumar and Mythri Movie Makers, has secured good theater placements, and the team is confident about its success. Rao Ramesh plays the titular role in the film, and he hopes for a grand success. The makers held a special premiere of the film today.

Another notable release is Demonty Colony 2, a Tamil horror drama that has been dubbed into Telugu. Early screenings have received positive feedback, particularly among fans of the horror genre, raising expectations for its success.

In addition to these, four smaller films— Revu, Brahmavaram, Yagna, and Wedding Diaries—are also set to hit the screens. Hollywood’s Alien Romulus will be released as a dubbed version too. Bandi’s Parakramam to be released today , Aug 22.

Given the recent trend where only content-driven films have emerged victorious, it remains to be seen which of these new releases will stand out. On the other hand, Nani’s Saripodha Sanivaram will release on the 29th of this month.

