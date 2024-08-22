Tamil Actor Shares Emotional Story On Chiru’s B’Day Celebrations

Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 69th birthday today, and fans across the globe are participating in the celebrations. Tamil actor and stuntman Ponnambalam also joined the celebrations.

During one such birthday celebration event, Ponnambalam became emotional and expressed gratitude to Megastar for providing help during a critical time.

“I am very happy to be here today. I have done fights for 1,500 films so far. In 1985-86, our daily salary was only Rs 350, but during the shooting of Chiranjeevi’s movie, fighters were given Rs 1,000. When I was diagnosed with kidney failure, Chiranjeevi spent Rs 58 lakh on my treatment. It is because of Chiranjeevi that I am here before you today. This life was given to me by him,” shared Ponnambalam emotionally.

A few years ago, Ponnambalam faced a severe health crisis due to kidney-related issues. Upon learning the same, Chiranjeevi stepped in to support him during this difficult time, providing financial and emotional support.

Ponnambalam has appeared in films like Hitler, Gharana Mogudu, and Mugguru Monagallu alongside Chiranjeevi.

