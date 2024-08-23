Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is one actor who likes to complete his movies at good pace. He hardly takes a break from work, and never skips shoot for the well-being of his producers. Because of his workload, the actor got injured during the shoot of his ongoing film #RT75.

Although his makers suggested him to take a break. He chose to persist with the work. Unfortunately, this led to the condition of the injury deteriorating further. The situation reached a point where surgical intervention became necessary.

Yesterday, Ravi Teja had a successful surgery at Yashoda Hospital. Following the surgery, medical professionals have advised that he should take a minimum of six weeks off to ensure complete recovery.

The film #RT75 marks the directorial debut of Bhanu Bhogavarapu.

