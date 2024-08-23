Diwali Box-Office Look Sorted

Recently, we have seen multiple interesting films at the box office during the Independence Day weekend. Now, as we move ahead, many interesting films are lined up for a Grand release in the coming days. For the upcoming Diwali season, there are almost 5 films that have confirmed their berths at the box office.

When it comes to Telugu cinema, we have Mechanic Rocky, Lucky Bhaskar and the dubbed version of Amaran at the box office. Mechanic Rocky features Vishwaksen and Meenakshi Choudhary in the lead roles. And on the other hand, Dulquer Salmaan has joined hands with Meenakshi Choudhary for Lucky Bhaskar and the film which was opposed to release in September has been pushed to Diwali.

Meanwhile, AR Murugadoss is coming up with an interesting film titled Amaran, with Sivakarthikeyan playing the lead role and Sai Pallavi as his romantic interest. The film carries a lot of expectations as Muragadoss did not score a hit in the recent past and Kamal Hassan is producing this prestigious project which is creating a special interest and generating positive buzz in the film circles.

On the other side, there are a couple of Hindi films that are lined up for a grand release during Diwali. One of them is Singham Again starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is also lined up for a release during Diwali.

As of now, Diwali looks sorted but there maybe many other changes in the coming days. Some of the films might back off and new films might join the list.

