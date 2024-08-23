Sharwa comes in support of Prabhas

The controversy over Arshad Warsi’s comments about Prabhas’ role in “Kalki 2898 AD” has sparked strong reactions across the Telugu film industry. Sharwa has now weighed in with his own thoughts, adding a new perspective to the ongoing debate.

Known for his calm demeanour and professionalism, Sharwa surprised everyone with an interesting tweet that quickly grabbed attention. He wrote, “An actor should never criticize another actor. It’s a basic ethic.”

This seemingly simple statement carries significant weight, subtly showing Sharwa’s stance on the issue.

For someone who has maintained a low profile and steered clear of controversies throughout his career, this tweet marks a surprising departure from Sharwa’s usual approach.

His decision to speak out and stand beside fellow star actor is being highly applauded by the netizens and Regardless of the outcome, one thing is clear—Sharwa is now active.

https://x.com/imsharwanand/status/1826866346036265292?s=46&t=6-52ffD-jZF7EQJ8ojRnPA

