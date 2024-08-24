Silly Compariosn Between Kalki & Raayan

After having a successful run in theatres, films like Kalki 2898 AD and Raayan were released on OTT. Both the films started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on the 23rd and 24th respectively. Since both the films are streaming, there are comparisons between the two films.

Some movie buffs on social media conclude that Raayan ranks better when compared to Kalki. However, this comparison overlooks several key factors. Kalki 2898 AD was a massive theatrical release, garnering over a thousand crore in worldwide collections. Its initial response on OTT platforms is naturally lower because many viewers have already seen it in theaters.

On the other hand, Rayan, while successful in Tamil, did not achieve the same level of pan-Indian success. It had a more modest box office performance, particularly in other languages, including Telugu, which led to more people opting to watch it on digital platforms.

The surge in Rayan’s digital viewership can be attributed to the fact that fewer people watched it in theaters, leading to more interest on OTT. Conversely, Kalki’s lower ranking on OTT does not reflect a decrease in its stature or quality; it’s simply a result of its widespread theatrical success.

Comparing the two films based solely on their OTT rankings is misleading, especially when considering the different contexts of their releases. Also many films, including some that were box office disappointments, have topped OTT charts at different times. This doesn’t necessarily make them better films than those that performed well theatrically.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯