Ali Confirms Acting In Pawan’s OG

Comedian Ali is one of the actors who is trending of late. He played one of the characters in Double iSmart, starring Ram Pothineni which was released ten days ago in theatres. Ali played a role called Bokka where he sported a different getup resembling an Alien. It was the most criticised role in Telugu cinema in the recent times. However, Ali can have respite as he look forward to his next film.

Recently, Ali confirmed that he is very choosy about the roles he is playing in Telugu cinema in the recent times. After Buddy and Double iSmart, he has Saripodha Sanivaram in hand now. Ali has attended the film’s pre-release event which says that he has a key role to play in the film.

Ali acted in Nani-Vivek Athreya’s last outing Ante Sundaraniki. Ali was seen during the childhood portions of the film. Now, he has an important role in the combination’s new film Saripodha Sanivaram. Interestingly, he can put some hopes in this film to rub off the negativity that grew against him in the recent times.

On the other hand, Ali also confirmed that he is playing a character in Pawan Kalyan’s OG. Both the films are produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner.

