Arjun Reddy Full Cut: Deverakonda Ultimatum to Sandeep Vanga

Arjun Reddy is a milestone film in Vijay Deverakonda’s career. Sandeep Reddy Vanga marked his debut with the film in Telugu and later remade the same in Hindi as well. Meanwhile, the film completed 7 years of its release and Vijay dropped a tempting update on X.

“Give the people ‘The SandeepVanga #ArjunReddy full cut’ for the 10 years anniversary @imvangasandeep! I cannot believe it is 7 years already, remember so many moments as if it was last year,” wrote Vijay on X.

At the time of the film’s release, many fans demanded that the team should release the original full cut of the film. However, things did not work and Sandeep had plans to release it someday.

Now, Vijay has requested Sandeep to do the needful for the film’s decade completion. So, we have to wait three more years for the same.

On the other hand, Shalini Pandey made her debut as a heroine with Arjun Reddy.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯