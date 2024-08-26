Sandeep Reddy fully occupied till 2028

Daring and dashing filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made his debut with Arjun Reddy, joined the top-league of pan-India directors in no time. While his second outing ‘Kabir Singh’ emerged as a blockbuster in Bollywood and made everyone notice his potential, his third directional ‘Animal’ tore apart numerous box office records all over the country and placed him in the elite club.

Given his stupendous track record and the way he has been presenting the lead protagonists in his stories, anticipation for his next projects keeps building quite often. He already announced a cop drama Spirit with Prabhas, the biggest superstar of the country. There are humongous expectations on this heady combination in trade circles. This much anticipated film is likely to go on floors early next year.

Meanwhile, Sandeep Reddy revealed that he is fully occupied till 2028 with his next two projects. Sandeep informed that the pre-production of Spirit is currently underway and will target release in mid 2026. After Spirit, Sandeep will start working on Animal Park, a sequel to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. This crazy follow-up will aim for release in 2028 as per his recent comments to the media.

So, Sandeep Reddy will concentrate on both these highly awaited big-budget films for the next four years without taking up any new commitments.

