Mathu Vadalara 2: More Twists, Lot Of Fun

Sri Simha Koduri and Satya starrer Mathu Vadalara directed by Ritesh Rana was a sensational hit. The sequel to the movie which is done with its shoot is getting ready for release. The makers started the promotions by unveiling a couple of posters.

One of the posters introduces Sri Simha Koduri and Satya as special agents. In contrast, the second poster delves into the crime elements of the movie, presenting a crime scene filled with mysterious and intriguing details. These special agents promise special tasks, major howlers, more twists, and a lot of fun.

Faria Abdullah played one of the main roles in the movie produced by Clap Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers. Kaala Bhairava and Suresh Sarangam take care of music and cinematography respectively.

Mathu Vadalara 2 is slated for release on September 13th.

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯