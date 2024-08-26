Saripodha Sanivaram First Show Begins At..

Natural Star Nani starrer Saripodha Sanivaram is one of the highly anticipated projects in Telugu. Directed by Vivek Athreya, the film marks the second time collaboration of Nani with Vivek after Ante Sundaraniki. The team is happy with the way things are progressing and the advance bookings also look positive.

Meanwhile, the makers confirmed that the film will have 7AMshows. The team took to X and revealed that the advance sales for these early morning shows will begin tomorrow morning.

Already, the advance bookings have begun in many single screens as well as multiplexes in the Telugu states. The advance sales in the USA are also impressive so far and Nani might live up to the expectations of his market.

Priyanka Arul Mohan, SJ Suryah, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, Saikumar, and others are a part of the film. Jakes Bejoy is the music director. DVV Danayya is the film’s producer.

