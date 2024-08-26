Stree 2 at Box-Office: 400 Cr & Counting

Stree 2 is currently one of the much-talked-about films at the box office in Bollywood. Starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role, the film also features Abhishek Banerjee, Rajkumar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and others. The film is shattering existing records at the box office.

By the end of its second week’s run, Stree 2 collected revenue of 401 Cr rupees net. The film joined the 400 Cr rupees club and has become the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year. The film also collected a revenue of 93.85 crore rupees, surpassing the previous record held by Gadar 2 (Rs. 90.47 crore) in the second week.

Interestingly, the other films like Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa which were released along with Stree 2 could not make an impressive mark at the box office. Hence, it has turned in the favour of Shraddha Kapoor for the film Stree 2.

Produced by Maddock Films and helmed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is the sequel of Stree, which is a horror comedy.

