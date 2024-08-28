Nani’s Saripodhaa: Highest Day One On Cards

Nani’s highly anticipated action spectacle Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, directed by Vivek Athreya, is set for a grand worldwide release tomorrow. The film is generating significant buzz, with tickets selling out swiftly on online platforms across many regions in the Telugu states.

With other major releases this month failing to perform, the spotlight is firmly on Saripodhaa Sanivaaram to make a strong business at the box office.

The pre-release buzz is strong in the USA as well, where the film is set to reach the half-million mark on day one. It is on track for the highest day-one collection for Nani and also among the Telugu movies in recent times.

Nani, riding high on a string of consecutive hits, is in peak form, and the film’s trailer and promotional material promise an exhilarating, adrenaline-fueled experience for audiences. Let’s see how many records will the movie shatter at the box office.

Tags Saripodha Sanivaaram First Day

Youtube Shorts ❮ ❯