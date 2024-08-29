Viral Pic: Stylish Mahesh With Full Beard

Superstar Mahesh Babu left for the USA to enroll his son Gautham in Drama Course at an university in New York. He was accompanied with his family members and close friends. Before leaving for the USA, Mahesh was spotted at the airport and his look went viral. Now, another picture of Mahesh from the USA is trending on social media.

In the viral picture, we can see Mahesh’s look clearly. Mahesh is growing his beard for his next film with SS Rajamouli. We can see Mahesh posing with a fan and she is all happy and excited.

Mahesh Babu wore a cap and with fully grown beard, he looks stylish as ever. The actor is growing his beard in full length for the first time in his career. Since it is an African adventure film, Mahesh wants to slip into a rugged awatar.

The pre-production of SSMB29 is currently going on and the project will be launched officially soon.

Tags Mahesh Babu

