Venky Directs Balayya!

The young and talented director Venky Atluri is eagerly awaiting the grand release of his next film, scheduled for Diwali 2024. In the meantime, this blockbuster filmmaker has received a golden opportunity to direct the God of Masses, Nandamuri Balakrishna, who has recently ventured into the advertising world.

Balakrishna, known for selecting brands that match his stardom, has become a favorite in the advertising sphere. He recently shot an advertisement featuring the gorgeous Samyuktha Menon, adding excitement to the project.

Pictures of Balakrishna from the advertisement have recently gone viral, showcasing him as both smart and charming. He effortlessly and elegantly carries traditional attire. With Venky Atluri’s signature touch expected to enhance the ad, the involvement of powerhouses like Nandamuri Balakrishna and Venky Atluri has generated significant buzz among fans.

Tags Venky Atluri

