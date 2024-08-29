Coolie FL: Nagarjuna’s Most Dapper Look

Superstar Rajinikanth is presently working with blockbuster director Lokesh Kanagaraj for an action thriller Coolie being made under the banner of Sun Pictures. The movie stars Nagarjuna playing a powerful role.

On Nagarjuna’s birthday, the makers unveiled his first look as Simon from the world of Coolie. This new appearance showcases Nagarjuna’s most dapper look yet, featuring him adjusting his watch. With stylish shades and a rugged beard, Nagarjuna is seen giving an intense stare.

Sun Pictures bankroll the project, where Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Mahendran will be seen in key roles. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and cinematography handled by Girish Gangadharan.

