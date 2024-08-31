Rain Clouds Over Weekend Revenue

Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is the latest hit in Telugu. Nani is starring in the lead role, and Vivek Athreya directs the film. Interestingly, the film unit hopes to increase its revenue over the weekend. The film was released on Thursday and opened to positive reviews. The makers hoped Saturday and Sunday could help the film gain more revenue, but the rains seem to disrupt this plan.

Since last evening, heavy rain has been falling in major parts of the Telugu states. The government has already indicated the possibility of Floods in some areas. Hyderabad city is also feeling the rain. Amidst this situation, it is practically impossible for people to reach theatres to watch the film.

Many might have planned to watch the film over the current weekend, but most may not be ready to brace the rain. The advance bookings so far are satisfactory, but those who plan to buy tickets directly at theatres may have second thoughts about watching the film.

People will not be ready to come out on a holiday, especially when it is raining. The unfavourable weather conditions, along with the unforeseen traffic situations, will scare them and restrict them to homes. However, some might still come to theatres but the percentage is very less.

On the other hand, the team already confirmed that Saripodhaa Sanivaaram collected 24 Cr rupees gross on the release day and the film touched the mark of one million dollar rupees in the USA. If the rains subside by evening or tomorrow, there is still a chance for Saripodhaa Sanivaaram to display its dominance at the box office.

