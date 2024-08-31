Nani Dislikes To be Branded With Tier-1 Hero Tag

The film industry does not openly divide heroes into categories but the trade does the same. When a film comes for sale, the buyers and distributors will offer their prices based on the market value of the actors. For everyone’s convenience, the media and the industry people categorized the actors into Tier-1, Tier-2, Tier-3 and so on, based on the success they tasted and the films they do. Now, with the success of Saripodha Sanivaram, many are seeing that Nani has entered the Tier-1 club.

However, Nani does not want himself to get restricted to any single club. Nani wants to do all kinds of movies.

When he encountered a similar question at the press meet of Saripodha Sanivaram, Nani said, “I don’t know who created it but please keep me away from such categories,”

Vivek Athreya who decided to answer the question partially said, “Nani’s fans are different. Each of his films have a separate fan base. With each film, he is touching a section of audiences and extending his fan base. So, it is best if we do not categorize him as Tier-1 star but let him freely do films as per his choice which will be the best option for all of us and the industry.”

